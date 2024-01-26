Kano Man Attempts Suicide Over N2 Million Debt

The Kano State Fire Service has successfully rescued a 37-year-old man who was on the verge of committing suicide over an overwhelming debt.

Naija News learnt that the man, identified as Saifullah Rabiu, had on Thursday, January 25, left behind a suicide note explaining that his desperate act was a result of a N2 million debt he had incurred while trying to obtain a foreign visa.

Rabiu was reportedly about to hang himself on a tree when officials of the fire service arrived at the scene.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to journalists, the spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, said the fire service’s Central Control Room received an emergency call at around 10:07 a.m. from the Ministry of Works and Housing in Kano State, reporting the incident on State Road near Nasarawa Emir’s house.

Upon receiving the call, the fire department promptly dispatched their personnel to the scene, arriving at approximately 10:10 a.m. Saifullah Rabiu was found in critical condition and was immediately attended to by the rescue team.

In his suicide note, Rabiu mentioned the substantial debt he owed, revealing that he had already repaid around N500,000 of the borrowed money.

The individual narrated how the creditor’s embarrassment drove him to consider suicide.

According to Abdullahi, the rescued individual, Saifullah Rabiu, has been handed over to Divisional Crime Officer, Zaharaddini of the Farm Centre Police Division for further investigation.