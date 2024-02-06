Photo: Police Arrest ‘Ghost’ Defrauding People In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 59-year-old man, identified as Muhammad Abubakar, aka Malam Sabo, frequently posing as a ghost and defrauding members of the public.

Naija News reports that a statement released by the spokesperson of the state command, SP Nguroje, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Nguroje said the suspect is widely known as a chronic 419 who specializes in defrauding members of the public in a disguised manner.

The PRO added that the case is under investigation, and the suspect will be charged in court as soon as possible.

He said, “The suspect hides his identity pretending to be a Ghost talking to his Victims with different voices. The suspect, at times, changes his voice to sound like that of a woman or child to dupe his victims. Recently, he tricked and duped one Abba Bale of Demsawo the sum of three Hundred thousand (N300,000)”

In other news, aggrieved Rivers State women, stormed the office of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) on Tuesday morning.

The women lamented over the lack of power supply in the Mile 2 and Mile 3 areas of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They claimed that their husbands no longer make love to them because of heat, a resultant effect of the lack of electricity.

The protesters, who carried placards, were said to have marched on the streets of Dim, Wokoma, Wokoma lane, Obaziolu, Dim lane, Egbuagu, Azikiwe, Ojoto chanting songs in solidarity.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards were: “No light, no bill”; “Dim street no light”; “No light, no payment”; “The heat is too much”.