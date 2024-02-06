Our Husbands No Longer Sleep With Us Because Of Heat – Rivers State Women Stage Protest

Aggrieved Rivers State women, stormed the office of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) on Tuesday morning.

The women lamented over the lack of power supply in the Mile 2 and Mile 3 areas of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They claimed that their husbands no longer make love to them because of heat, a resultant effect of the lack of electricity.

“Our husbands are no longer touching us because of heat,” they said.

One of them, Charity, said: “We are here to tell PHEDC that we don’t have light in mile 3 area; Ojuoto, Dim and Wokoma streets.”

The protesters, who carried placards, were said to have marched on the streets of Dim, Wokoma, Wokoma lane, Obaziolu, Dim lane, Egbuagu, Azikiwe, Ojoto chanting songs in solidarity.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards were: “No light, no bill”; “Dim street no light”; “No light, no payment”; “The heat is too much”.

The protesters stated that the lack of electricity had brought untold hardship on them and accused PHED of supplying darkness instead of light.

The women said the development affected their businesses as they were posting losses.

The protesters also complained that they could no longer preserve their cooked food, adding that despite their compliance to payment of bills, PHEDC failed to supply electricity.