Jubilation As Enugu Community Gets New Monarch After Nine Years

Chief Christian Ogbonnaya Agu, popularly known as Christag, has emerged as the new king of the Ishienu Amofu autonomous community in Nkerefi, Enugu state.

The development has since elicited a sense of jubilation and tranquillity in the community, having a king after nine years.

The joyous occasion occurred on Sunday, February 4, marking the end of an eleven-year period of mourning following the tragic murder of their previous Igwe, His Royal Highness Peter Onuoha, in 2013, Naija News understands.

The election of Igwe Chief Christian Ogbonnaya Agu (CHRISTAG, Eze Oha Chiri) was conducted in accordance with the community town union’s constitution and received the full support of the villages within the Ishienu Amofu community.

As reported by the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS), the community celebrated the appointment of their new Igwe with traditional Ebe Umuogbii music, symbolizing their heroic spirit, and an outpouring of pure joy.

It was observed that members of the electoral committee, village chairmen, observers, and the leadership of Nkerefi Development Union, as well as the PGs of the other three communities (Imeoha, Enuogu, and Ohuani) within Nkerefi, were all elated with the development as the election process was conducted smoothly with fairness and freedom.

Furthermore, the seamless conduct of the event was facilitated by the presence of security personnel, including the Nigeria Police led by the DPO of Nkanu East, Civil Defense officers, and other law enforcement agencies. Their presence ensured that the entire process was devoid of any conflicts or disputes.

Acccording to the Nation, the community leaders expressed their utmost readiness to officially present their duly elected Igwe to both the local and state governments, in strict adherence to the laws of Enugu state, within the upcoming week.

In the meantime, the newly elected Igwe made a solemn commitment to uphold the laws of the nation and diligently serve the esteemed people of Ishienu Amofu, guided by a strong sense of duty and reverence towards God.