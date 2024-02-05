How Gunmen Killed My Colleagues – Ekiti Monarch Recounts Narrow Escape

The Alara of Ara in the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, has narrated how gunmen killed his colleagues last Monday and his narrow escape during the tragic incident.

Naija News recalls that Fatoba, along with two other monarchs from the state, Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti in Oye LG and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti in Ajoni, Ikole Local Government of Ekiti State, were attacked by the gunmen while returning from a meeting, while the assailants killed two monarchs Fatoba was lucky to have escaped.

Narrating the ordeal to Awikonko TV Live on Sunday, Fatoba stated that the community had sought permission from the state police to tackle herders attacking the communities.

The monarch stated that while they were in motion, he was busy reading something on his phone before realising that the vehicle had stopped, and he saw guns pointed at them.

He refuted the claims that he disappeared, stating that he ran to one of the security guards in the area and asked them to shoot into the air, but the gun jammed.

Fatoba further stated that due to fear, the guards couldn’t come near the assailants for a rescue operation.

He said, “We have a security committee in the local government. There are 25 communities in Ikole Local Government Area. When Fulani people started coming in to graze and do all sorts, we got permission from the police to assist them. This was about three or four years ago. I was made the chairman of the committee. One of my counterparts who was killed (Onimojo of Imojo) was the deputy and we used to go everywhere. We volunteered to do it for Yoruba land.

“So it happened that they came to check some people’s houses between Aiyebode and Aiyedun communities. They killed someone there. Then, my deputy called to tell me that these people were back. It was on a Sunday so I told him that I would come on Monday.

“I was reading something on my phone when I suddenly felt that the driver slammed the brakes. As we looked up, we saw guns pointed at us. If they were kidnappers, they would ask us to get down, raise our hands and so on. I wish I could show you my body, you would have seen the cuts, I still feel the pain from the attack.

“I noticed that they didn’t understand English. They were with a big machete and they had other ones too. I saw an AK-47, a pump-action gun and a locally-made one.

“People who said that I disappeared, I want them to know that it is a lie. I ran to the security guards that we put in that area because it had been a hotspot. I wanted to get to them.”

When asked how the driver was not killed, he said, “They didn’t concentrate on the driver. He wore a shirt and had a small stature. They only collected the car key. They killed the others,” he said ruling out notions that he and his driver escaped with the aid of spiritual power.

“What happened was that they first came to me. Two came out from my right side and one from the left side. They came aggressively. The moment they collected the car key from my driver, they left him. He prostrated on the floor with his hands on the ground.

“As for me, I fought my way out and they shot. I heard the gunshots. God didn’t allow the shots to hit me. By the time I looked back, my colleagues were on the ground. I don’t know how that happened. Some cars that were behind us had to reverse.

“I was reading something on my phone at the time, so the attack came as a surprise. I lost my phone but the security guard had the phone number of the monarch whose community was close by. It was the monarch who mobilised more security guards to meet us there.”