‘Unfortunate Incident’ – Fayemi Reacts To Killing Of Ekiti Monarchs

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has described the killing of two traditional rulers by suspected kidnappers in the state as barbaric.

Naija News recalls that two of three Ekiti traditional rulers who were returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti were accosted by bandits and killed in cold blood.

The monarchs killed were identified as the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, David Ogunsakin, and the Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti, Olatunde Olusola, while the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Adebayo Fatoba, who was part of the entourage, survived the ambush.

Speaking about the incident on Tuesday, Fayemi condemned the killings of the monarchs and described the incident as an appalling act of violence in a relatively peaceful state.

The former Ekiti governor also commiserated with the families of the monarchs, the state government and residents of the state over the murder of the leaders.

He, therefore, urged the security agencies to take decisive actions against the killers, saying that it is clear that an all-of-society approach is needed to solve this national problem.

He said: “I express my deepest condolences to the government and people of Ekiti state over this unfortunate incident. My heart aches for the families, friends, and communities affected by this appalling act of violence, as such acts of violence have no place in our society.

“The country has witnessed an upsurge in the activity of kidnappers since the start of the New Year, and Ekiti state, which has been relatively peaceful, also appears to be experiencing an increase in this heinous criminality.

“Whilst urging the security agencies to take decisive actions against these marauders, it is clear that we need an all-of-society approach to solving this national problem. I stand in solidarity with the government and people of Ekiti State in the efforts to rid the state of this menace, even as I urge all our people to be more vigilant.

“I call on all security agencies to swiftly and thoroughly investigate this heinous crime and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Such acts of violence cannot be tolerated, and every effort must be made to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

“As we mourn the untimely passing of Kabiyesi Elesun and Olumojo, we must work together to foster a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect for human life. Let us unite to support one another and reaffirm our commitment to promoting peace, unity, and justice in Ekiti State and beyond.”