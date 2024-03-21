Ekiti Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing Wife’s Lover

A 28-year-old man, identified as Ayodeji Alomoge, has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing a man, Ogunleye Ayomide, over a romantic affair with his wife.

Naija News learnt that Alomoge was tried on a count charge bordering on murder at the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division.

According to the charge, Alomoge had, on the 21st of June, 2022, murdered Ayomide at Ikere Ekiti, which is contrary to Section 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

In a statement to the police, the father of the deceased, Ige Ogunleye, said he received a call that his son had been beaten to a pulp by Alomoge and his gang.

Sadly, he met his son in the pool of his blood with various degrees of injury when he got to the palace and the deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died at the University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said, “I rushed down to the place, I met my son in the pool of his own blood with various degrees of injury on the head and mouth.

“I also met Alomoge being held by some people. I asked him the reason for his action, and he said Ayomide had been having affairs with my wife, and he had warned him to desist or else he would kill him.

“I took him (Ayomide) to a nearby hospital and later to the University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, where he later died.”

The prosecutor, Kunle-Shina Adeyemo, called five witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statements, pictures of the deceased, and a medical report of the cause of death as exhibits.

The defendant spoke in his defence through his lawyer, Adeyinka Opaleke, who pleaded to the court to temper justice with mercy.

In the court judgment on Thursday, Justice Jubril Aladejana, found Alomoge guilty of murder and was sentenced to death by hanging.

He said, “It would appear to me that rivalry between men over the affection of a woman should not be a ground to justify provocation, except the situation is such that it is sudden and leading to a heating of passion.

“I consequently find the defendant guilty of the murder charge against him and therefore convicted as charged.

“The court pronounced that Ayodeji Alomoge shall be hanged by his neck until he be dead.”