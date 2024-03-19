Car Theft: Ekiti Police Alert Drivers, Car Owners

Amid reports of increase in car thefts, the Ekiti State Police Command has encouraged vehicle owners and drivers to be vigilant, underlining criminals’ use of advanced strategies in their operations.

Naija News reports that the advisory comes in the wake of a surge in reports of vehicle theft in parks and garages.

In a statement issued by the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu, on Sunday, the police exposed the inventive strategies criminals now employ to carry out their nefarious activities, which pose a significant challenge to car security.

DSP Sunday emphasized the need for increased vigilance among residents of the state, particularly those with vehicles.

The Police advised vehicle owners and users to install tracking systems, which can play a pivotal role in the recovery of stolen vehicles.

Vehicle owners were also encouraged to avoid parking in “get-away positions” that may facilitate the easy theft of their cars.

The Command also highlighted some behavioural precautions, such as never leaving the car key in the vehicle and being wary of leaving cars unattended for long periods, especially in areas whose safety cannot be guaranteed.

The police advised automobile owners to memorize their vehicle’s plate number, avoid leaving original documents in the car, park in secluded areas, and make sure all windows are properly closed before leaving their vehicles.