Fire Razes Sawmill In Lagos

Fire has reportedly gutted a Sawmill at the Awori bus stop in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire Service, Amodu Shakiri, confirmed the incident on Sunday, stating that the Alausa Fire Service and other relevant agencies are currently on the scene.

He added that the cause of the fire is yet unknown.

However, according to an eyewitness, the fire broke out at about 3:47 pm at the Sawmill, which occupied a vast area in the area.

Affected traders, who stormed the burning market, were seen trying to salvage their goods from the inferno.

Details later…

In related news, there was an inferno last Wednesday morning at the Household of David church in the Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State.

A viral video clip online shows people moving around the scene as the raging inferno helplessly continues in broad daylight.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire Service, Amodu Shakiri, revealed that the church’s auditorium ceiling had become excessively hot, leading to its collapse and subsequent ignition of a fire.

He further stated that the fire department, along with other pertinent agencies, are currently working diligently to control and mitigate the damage caused by the fire.