Concerns As Fire Razes Lagos Church – [Video]

There was an inferno on Wednesday morning at the Household of David church in the Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State.

A viral video clip online shows people moving around the scene as the raging inferno helplessly continues in broad daylight.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire Service, Amodu Shakiri, revealed that the church’s auditorium ceiling had become excessively hot, leading to its collapse and subsequent ignition of a fire.

He further stated that the fire department, along with other pertinent agencies, are currently working diligently to control and mitigate the damage caused by the fire.

‘We Are Not Just Any Church, We Will Fight Any Falsehood Peddler’ – MFM Warns The Public

Meanwhile, a prominent Nigerian evangelical church, the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM), has declared unfriendly action against those peddling falsehood against the ministry.

The church vowed that it would no longer turn a blind eye to false narratives or publications aimed at tarnishing its reputation, regardless of the source.

The Chief Legal Adviser Worldwide of MFM, Davidson Adejuwon, made this statement in response to a recent ruling by the United States Court against Nigerian blogger, Funke Asekun.

Naija News understands that the U.S. Court had imposed a $50,000 fine on the blogger as compensation for defaming the General Overseer of the MFM, Dr Daniel Olukoya.

MFM took legal action, alleging that Asekun was spreading inaccurate and baseless statements about the church and its General Overseer on social media.

Furthermore, MFM asserted that the blogger was damaging the reputation and image of both Olukoya and the ministry.

In a lawsuit filed by three MFM pastors based in the United States, Asekun, who recently relocated to America, was accused of making defamatory remarks about the General Overseer in a video posted on her YouTube channel on November 28, 2023.

Presided over by Theresa Adams, the U.S. Court delivered a unanimous verdict in favour of MFM USA and its three pastors, resulting in the $50,000 fine imposed on the blogger.

Adejuwon emphasized that the verdict served as a cautionary message, highlighting the importance for both the general public and the media to ensure the accuracy of their information prior to disseminating any content that may be detrimental to MFM.