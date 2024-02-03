Kano Re-Run: Police Arrest Suspected Thugs

The Kano State Police Command has arrested some thugs allegedly hired to disrupt the re-run election in the Kunchi Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, on Saturday, while speaking with newsmen, said the thugs were apprehended with arms.

According to him, the suspects were allegedly hired by a politician contesting in the election.

He said, “The thugs were arrested around the Kunchi/Tsanyawa area, one of the constituencies in Kano State where the rerun election is taking place.

“We saw a truck that was faulty by the roadside. We saw people in large numbers by the roadside. At first, they gave us the impression that it was the fuel of the vehicle that was finished. But upon close observation, we saw them in possession of arms.

“One Abdulrazaq Muhammad aka Mai Salati, from Kano Municipal told us one man who is contesting in the area invited them over.

“We will get the man to know if he is truly a candidate contesting and why he invited them to the area.

“We suspect they are in the bush to lay ambush on the electoral officers while on their way with the election results.”