Singer, Shallipopi Recounts ‘Terrible’ Occurrence That Inspired Him To Achieve Success

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has narrated a terrible occurrence that motivated him to succeed in the music industry.

Naija News reports that the singer, during an interview with his colleague, Odumodublck, on the Turntable podcast, said hunger motivated him to make money.

When Odumodu inquired about the terrible occurrence that inspired him to achieve success by all means, Shallipopi explained that he began to reflect on his life after drinking garri for 10 days in a row.

According to the 23-year-old singer, the situation made him realise he needed to work hard to succeed.

He said, “Make you just taste garri for 10 straight days, then you go rethink your life. You go blow by force.”

Meanwhile, Shallipopi has opened up on what he used his first music earnings for.

The singer said he used his earnings from his first hit song to order for s3x workers.

Naija News reports that Shallipopi rose to prominence last year after his song, ‘Elon Musk,’ became a viral hit.

Speaking in a recent interview with Turntable, hosted by rapper Odumodublvck, Shallipopi was asked how he spent the earnings from his first hit song, and he said he used it to order “oscroh,” a street slang for sex workers.