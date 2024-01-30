I Used My First Earnings From Music On S3x Workers – Shallipopi

Popular singer, Crown Uzama, also known as Shallipopi has opened up on what he used his first music earnings for.

The singer said he used his earnings from his first hit song to order for s3x workers.

Naija News reports that Shallipopi rose to prominence last year after his song, ‘Elon Musk,’ became a viral hit.

Speaking in a recent interview with Turntable, hosted by rapper Odumodublvck, Shallipopi was asked how he spent the earnings from his first hit song, and he said he used it to order “oscroh,” a street slang for sex workers.

Odumodublvck asked, “When Elon Musk blow, wetin be the first thing wey you buy?”

Shallipopi replied, “I chop ham na, normal. I used ham order oscroh [sex workers].”

The ‘Elon Musk’ crooner also revealed why he doesn’t reply to trolls criticising his music on social media.

“When my music was being trolled online, I ignored because you don’t have to listen to the naysayers. Just keep doing your thing. Who like you like you, who no like you, no like you. Everybody can’t like you,” he said.

Shallipopi also disclosed his relationship status, saying he is currently single.