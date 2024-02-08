I Have Never Double Dated – Shallipopi

Popular Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, also known as Shallipopi, has disclosed that he has never cheated on his partner.

The singer stated that he does not enjoy dating multiple women at the same time.

He said this in a recent podcast interview with British media personality Madame Joyce.

Shallipopi said: “I have never been in a polygamous relationship. I stick to one woman if I am in a relationship.

“I can’t double date because you can get exposed easily. If you have a girlfriend, you love your girlfriend and you cheat, you will definitely be caught. I don’t cheat because I will be caught. It’s not as if I’m easily caught. You can act smart and cheat, but you know that you are lying to yourself.

“I have never cheated before. You can never catch me cheating. I have never done it.”

Shallipopi Recounts ‘Terrible’ Occurrence That Inspired Him To Achieve Success

Meanwhile, Shallipopi has narrated a terrible occurrence that motivated him to succeed in the music industry.

Naija News reports that the singer, during an interview with his colleague, Odumodublck, on the Turntable podcast, said hunger motivated him to make money.

When Odumodu inquired about the terrible occurrence that inspired him to achieve success by all means, Shallipopi explained that he began to reflect on his life after drinking garri for 10 days in a row.

According to the 23-year-old singer, the situation made him realise he needed to work hard to succeed.

He said, “Make you just taste garri for 10 straight days, then you go rethink your life. You go blow by force.”