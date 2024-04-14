Blackface Calls Out Shallipopi Over Alleged Song Theft

Advertisement

Veteran Nigerian singer-songwriter Augustine Obiabo Amedu, popularly known as Blackface , has alleged that Shallipopi stole his intellectual property.

Blackface claimed that Shallipopi sampled his iconic song ‘Enemy Plan’, a track that has been a significant part of his career, in his recently released debut album ‘Shakepopi’ without permission.

On Sunday, the former member of Plantashun Boiz shared a video on his Instagram page, questioning if Nigerian artists can sing without copying his sound or melody.

Blackface wrote in pidgin, “Una mean say if them no copy my sound or my melody them no go get song to sing? Ok I don make remix for una so make una better abandon this una project.”

Shallipopi has not yet responded to the accusation.

Naija News understands that this is not the first time Blackface has called out his colleagues in the industry for sampling his song without permission.

Recall that veteran singer-songwriter called out prominent Afrobeats singers Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Asake.

The singer accused them of copying his music and engaging in intellectual property theft.

The ‘Ghetto Child’ crooner made the allegations during an interview with Naija FM in Lagos, where he alleged that the trio sampled his songs without his permission.

Speaking during the interview, Blackface said, “Ginger’ by Wizkid and Burna [Boy] is [a sample of] my track ‘Twist & Turn’; the rhythms, the beat, how the melody starts and ends. Na only the verses dem change.”

Blackface also accused Asake of sampling his song ‘Ikebe Supa’ in ‘Joha.’

“Asake’s ‘Joha’ is [a sample of] my song ‘Ikebe Supa.’ I dey inspire them,” he said.

The veteran singer said he is not against young artists sampling his songs, but the manner in which they go about it without seeking his permission.