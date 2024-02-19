Blackface Made 2face What He Is Today – Abdulkareem

Veteran Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has claimed that 2face owes most of his career successes to his former bandmate, Blackface.

The singer argued that Blackface was the leader of the defunct Plantashun Boiz that brought 2Baba to the spotlight.

He made the claim as a guest in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, Deity Cole, and Husband Material.

Speaking in Pidgin, Abdulkareem said, “Most of the things wey 2face be today, na Blackface make am happen.”

‘Charly Boy Cannot Be Trusted With Money, He Sold Me Out’

Meanwhile, Abdulkareem, has expressed displeasure over what his senior colleague, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, did to him.

Naija News reports that the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner, made this known in a snippet from an unreleased episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’, podcast which is set to be released on Monday, February 19.

The musician, who won the battle against kidney disease in 2022, said his colleague, Charly Boy, is not a man of integrity as far as money is involved.

While speaking angrily, Eedris noted that Charly Boy sold him out.

He said, “Charly Boy is not a man of integrity as far as money is involved, He sold me out. When was the last time, you heard on I’m batified, it is on your mandate I stand. People are suffering, even the Yoruba who are shouting Emilokan.”