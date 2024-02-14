Why I Don’t Want To Fall In Love – Shallipopi

Popular Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama also known as Shallipopi has disclosed that he is scared of falling in love.

The singer explained that he has a fragile heart and can’t bear any form of heartbreak.

The ‘Oba Pluto’ crooner said he developed a fragile heart after a lover broke his heart.

He stated this in the latest episode of The Receipts Podcast.

According to Shallipopi, “I’m a lover of love but I don’t love because of the way this generation is.

“My heart is fragile so if someone plays with it, I will cry. Someone broke my heart in the past. We were in a relationship, then something happened and we broke up. The fault wasn’t from me.”

The singer said he has never cheated in a relationship except when it was just a “fling.”

He said he is currently single and not searching but “patiently waiting for somebody that can “match my vibe.”

Singer, Shallipopi Recounts ‘Terrible’ Occurrence That Inspired Him To Achieve Success

Meanwhile, Shallipopi, has narrated a terrible occurrence that motivated him to succeed in the music industry.

Naija News reports that the singer, during an interview with his colleague, Odumodublck, on the Turntable podcast, said hunger motivated him to make money.

When Odumodu inquired about the terrible occurrence that inspired him to achieve success by all means, Shallipopi explained that he began to reflect on his life after drinking garri for 10 days in a row.

According to the 23-year-old singer, the situation made him realise he needed to work hard to succeed.

He said, “Make you just taste garri for 10 straight days, then you go rethink your life. You go blow by force.”