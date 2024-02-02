Portable’s Wife Reaffirms Love For Him Amidst Drama With Babymama

Bewaji, the wife of controversial singer, Portable has praised him for always showering love on her.

The mother of two shared a video clip of her and the singer in a car.

Captioning the cute video, Bewaji ushered her husband to the new month.

She disclosed that the singer has always made her a happy woman and as such, she is wishing him more happiness in the new month.

She wrote, “Welcome to the month of success and divine Favour. You have always made me a happy woman, so I wish you more happiness in this new month darling. Stay blessed”.

Bewaji declaration of love is coming amidst a drama between her husband and his baby mama, Ashabi.

Recall that Ashabi had granted an interview giving an insight into their love life, admitting how skeptical she was of their relationship and his marriage.

She revealed that despite the singer being married and having multiple women, she still feels like he is married to her alone. Ashabi left many shocked when she stated that even if he contracts a sexually transmitted disease that is deadly, she is ready to die with him.

However Portable was displeased with the interview and berated Ashabi for airing her dirty linen in public.