Oyo Govt Suspends Traditional Ruler

The traditional leader of Ido town, in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo state, was suspended, by the state government on Friday.

The chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Suleiman Olanrewaju, revealed in the statement that Oba Babalola Gbolagade, the Onido of Ido, was suspended on Thursday.

According to him, the governor approved the suspension “in exercise of the powers conferred upon him.”

”The powers were conferred on him by sub-section 1 and 2 of section 26 of the Chiefs Law, Cap. 28 Vol I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000, and by all other enabling powers in that regard,” Olanrewaju added.

He further revealed that the suspended traditional ruler had been instructed to hand over all government property in his hands to the chairman of the Ido Local Government Area.

A new-generation Church situated in Golden Estate, Oluyole, Ibadan, has been forcefully shut down by the Oyo State Government.

Naija News understands that the decision was taken by the State Government in response to unresolved conflicts between the Ministry, residents, and the church management of the Christ Life Church branch in the area.

In an official statement released and made available to journalists on Friday, January 2, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, quoted the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Architect Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, as saying that the government had no choice but to seal the church premises in order to prevent further tensions between the residents and the church.