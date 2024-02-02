Oyo Govt Seals Church Over Noise Pollution – [Photos]

A new-generation Church situated in Golden Estate, Oluyole, Ibadan, has been forcefully shut down by the Oyo State Government.

Naija News understands that the decision was taken by the State Government in response to unresolved conflicts between the Ministry, residents, and the church management of the Christ Life Church branch in the area.

In an official statement released and made available to journalists on Friday, January 2, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, quoted the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Architect Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, as saying that the government had no choice but to seal the church premises in order to prevent further tensions between the residents and the church.

It was gathered that the community members had previously locked the estate gate, preventing the church from holding services.

Architect Mogbonjubola emphasized that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration will not tolerate any form of escalation and will take necessary measures to address such issues.

After receiving numerous complaints from neighbouring residents regarding the excessive noise from the church, the Ministry officials visited the area on November 9th, 2023.

Sound measurements were taken at various intervals during the church activities, starting from praise-worship, and it was determined that the average noise level was Seventy-four (74) DB (daytime), which violates the Extant Environmental Regulations of 2023, Section 58, Paragraph (b).

This section states that the noise limits for residential areas during the daytime should not exceed 65DB. Therefore, it was confirmed through sound measurements that the church was causing noise pollution.

Naija News learnt that a resolution meeting took place on November 29th, 2023 in the Ministry’s conference room, where the parties were engaged in important talks.

However, the Church reportedly declined to sign the undertaking letter, citing the need for approval from its Headquarters and promising to provide an update on Monday, December 4th, 2023.

The Ministry expressed disapproval towards the ongoing crisis, which ultimately led to the closure of the church.

Furthermore, the Honourable Commissioner issued a warning against noise pollution caused by churches, mosques, clubhouses, industries, companies, and marketplaces. Violators will face prosecution.

He emphasized that Oyo State has now become a state governed by the rule of law, where adherence to proper procedures is essential.

See photos of the said church below: