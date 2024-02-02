2023 AFCON: Angola Coach Is As Inconsistent As Nigeria Coach, See Their Stats

The coach of Angola, Pedro Goncalves, and the coach of Nigeria, Jose Peseiro, have not been enjoying a perfect run since they were appointed head coaches of the respective countries.

Both Nigeria and Angola national team coaches have one thing in common, they are both from Portugal. Another similarity between them is that they both enjoy attacking football.

Aside from that, since Goncalves became the manager of Angola in 2019 and Jose Peseiro became the Super Eagles of Nigeria manager in 2022, they have both proven not to be consistent in terms of overall results.

Interestingly, the two Portuguese tacticians have been paired to meet in the 2023 AFCON quarter-finals at 6 p.m. later today, February 2.

Before this meeting, coach Goncalves had taken charge of 48 games in all competitions for Angola. In those games, the Portuguese tactician recorded 20 wins, 18 draws, and 12 defeats which is a fair run based on the status of the country who are ranked 117th in the world.

As for Jose Peseiro, the Portuguese tactician has not been having it rosy despite coaching one of the best teams in Africa and the 42nd-ranked team in the world.

Peseiro has coached Nigeria in 22 games, ten of those games ended in wins, four ended in draws, and the remaining 8 ended in defeats which is below-average performance for a coach managing three times champions of Africa.

Meanwhile, the two coaches have been outstanding since the commencement of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast where Angola finished top of their group with 7 points in three games. Nigeria finished second in their group with also 7 points in three games.

From their opening game to the round of 16, the Super Eagles have recorded a total of three wins and one draw including a 1-0 win over the hosts, Ivory Coast, and a 2-0 win over five-time AFCON winners, Cameroon.

Also, Angola have recorded three wins and one draw in their last four games in the 2023 AFCON including a 2-0 win over one-time winners, Burkina Faso, and a 1-1 draw over two-time AFCON winners, Algeria.

Story continues below advertisement

Hence, Nigeria vs Angola clash later today is expected to be a very balanced game and the team that wants it the most will scale through to the semi-final stage of the tournament.