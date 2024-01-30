Jose Peseiro Reveals His Message To Super Eagles Ahead Of Clash With Angola

The Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has stressed that every team in the quarter-finals stage of the 2023 AFCON deserves to win the tournament.

Jose Peseiro and his team are in the quarter-finals stage of the 2023 AFCON after defeating heavyweights like Ivory Coast in the group stage and Cameroon in the round of 16.

They will now have to go through Angola in the quarter-final stage on Friday, February 2, and Nigeria are expected to win the game based on Super Eagles’ status in world football.

Ahead of the game which will kick off at 6 p.m., coach Jose Peseiro stressed that he has urged the Super Eagles not to be too excited that they have made it to the quarter-finals.

The Portuguese tactician however stressed that his team is good enough to win the 2023 AFCON just like the other seven teams in the last 8 of the tournament.

“I am telling them that we are only in the last 8, that we still have some way to go, and that the farther we go, the tougher the opposition becomes. We have played four matches and won three, so we must keep level heads as we go forward,” Jose Peserio told nff.com

“Our philosophy is that there are no small teams here at the Africa Cup. Every team qualified to be here, and every team in the knockout phase qualified from a group phase. Any team in the last 8 is good enough for the trophy. We believe we are good enough for the trophy, but we must continue working and putting out our best on match days.”

In an interview with journalists in Abidjan, coach Jose Peseiro added: “Against Cameroon, we got an excellent win, in yet another game without conceding a goal and where our boys were huge. Great spirit and humility. Once again they made Nigeria proud.

“I want to just win every game, I don’t know what Nigerians think about names in football but if we must defeat Angola, we must play better than we did against Cameroon”.