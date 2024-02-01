Angola Coach Displays His Knowledge Of Nigeria, Claims To Know Eagles’ Weakness

Angola head coach, Pedro Goncalves, has proven how well he knows the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2023 AFCON quarter-finals clash on Friday, February 2.

The coach stressed that though the Super Eagles have done so much in African football, Angola have what it takes to beat the three-time AFCON champions.

While acknowledging how star-studded the Super Eagles are compared to his lowly-rated team, who have been on fire so far in the 2023 AFCON, the head coach of Angola stressed that he has spotted a weakness in the Nigerian team, which his team will exploit on Friday.

The coach said: “We respect Nigeria for everything they have done in African football. They are a powerful team. They have players playing in the Premier League and other top Leagues in the world.

“There is Victor Osimhen, who I voted for in the Ballon d’Or award, and also Ademola Lookman.

“Lookman is having a fantastic season with Atalanta. He is one of their best players.

“Nigeria has found the best formation which is 3-4-3. The wingers have a good capacity to attack and defend. They have Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi in defence. I know Sanusi very well from FC Porto.

“We know Nigeria has a weakness which we will try to exploit. This is a big opportunity for us to make history.

“We are motivated to beat them. We will show the strength and power of Angolan people on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Angolan midfielder, Manuel Cafumana has stressed that he and his teammates have no fear for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who plays for Israeli club Maccabi Haifa, said: “They are one of the best teams on the continent. They are also one of the past winners and are hungry to win the competition.

“We are not afraid of them though. It is going to be 11 players going against another 11 players.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have prepared well for this game. We want to make our families and nation proud.”