Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 1st February, 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has decried the labelling and blanket stereotyping of Nigeria as a country with the highest prevalence of cybercrime and other forms of corrupt practices among its population.

According to the President, the stereotyping undermines the majority of the citizens maintaining the principles of integrity and diligence.

He regretted that over the years, the entire Nigerian populace had been linked with internet crimes without statistical proof, a development he said is out of tune with the way of life of the typical Nigerian citizen.

The President made the observation on Wednesday during a Public Engagement on Youth, Religion, and the Fight Against Corruption, as well as the Launch of the Inter-Faith Manual and Fraud Risk Assessment Project for MDAs at Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The President, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that, on the contrary, Nigerians are meticulous, authentic citizens who have been making significant contributions to innumerable fields of endeavours around the world.

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, to appear before it on Tuesday next week.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC Lagos East) made this known while speaking with reporters on Wednesday in Abuja.

Speaking after the committee’s meeting held behind closed doors, Abiru said the apex bank boss was invited to answer questions on the state of the economy and the free fall of naira in the forex market.

He said the committee met after the naira plummeted to N1,520 to a US dollar and resolved to summon Cardozo on the way out.

The Lagos senator added that the state of the economy, especially the inflation index, was of great concern to the lawmakers.

Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has taken legal action against the Federal Government, the Minister of Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and all 36 states of the federation in relation to the issue of out-of-school children in the country.

Naija News understands that Falana, along with an expert in early childhood education, filed the lawsuit on behalf of themselves and the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, represented by Hauwa Mustapha.

The lawsuit is centred around the failure to utilize the N68 billion funds allocated by the Universal Basic Education Commission to provide free basic education for every Nigerian child of school age.

Additionally, the Attorneys General of all 36 states and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been named as respondents in the lawsuit, which was filed by Funmi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, acting as their legal representative.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said the country remains one of the safest places to live in the world.

Onanuga stated this in an opinion piece he released on Wednesday amid the rising insecurity and economic challenges in the nation.

The presidential aide stated that based on the figures and data available, Nigeria is safer than South Africa and the United States of America.

Onanuga further rationalized the situation in Nigeria, saying it is not among the top 10 countries with the worst cases of abductions globally.

The presidential aide also urged the citizens to stop underrating the government has efforts to fight insecurity since 2009.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as the Governor of Adamawa State.

The decision, delivered on Wednesday by Justice John Okoro, dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Aisha Dahiru.

Recall that the Supreme Court last week reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by Binani and APC.

The decision was made by a five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro after hearing arguments from the parties involved in the case.

The five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro on Wednesday concluded that Dahiru’s appeal lacked merit.

The judgment specifically criticized the actions of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari, describing them as “irresponsible and criminal.”

This denouncement stems from the controversy surrounding the announcement of election results in Adamawa State.

Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola has emerged as the Chairman, Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings.

The financial institution disclosed this in a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), notifying investors of the new development.

The appointment was confirmed after a recent meeting of the board where Otedola succeeded Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi.

The institution said Otedola’s appointment is effective January 31, 2024.

FBN Holdings added that Otedola came on its board on August 15, 2023, as a non-executive director and described him as a visionary entrepreneur.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has affirmed the government’s decision to relocate the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos.

Keyamo made this declaration on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, amidst opposition from various northern groups and political figures.

The relocation has been met with resistance from Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South, alongside the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and other northern entities, who view this move as a marginalization of the north.

Despite these concerns, Keyamo insisted that the relocation is driven by the need to align with current economic and operational efficiencies.

Keyamo, also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, highlighted that moving FAAN’s headquarters to Lagos is a strategic decision aimed at saving the Nigerian government and its people half a billion naira annually.

This cost-saving is attributed to reduced airfare expenses for FAAN officials who frequently travel between Lagos and Abuja for official duties.

The minister revealed that the decision for the relocation was influenced by recommendations from top FAAN officials and aviation unions, who argued that the move would significantly enhance operational efficiency.

In a startling revelation, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed the involvement of a religious sect in Nigeria in laundering money for terrorist organizations.

This information came to light during a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption” held at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

In addition to this shocking discovery, Olukoyede also revealed that another religious body was found to be harbouring a money launderer.

This was uncovered after funds suspected to be part of a money laundering operation were traced to the organization’s bank account.

The EFCC Chairman emphasized that these findings indicate the extent to which religious organizations, institutions, and bodies have become entangled in financial crimes, particularly money laundering.

The contentious Nigeria Air agreement, which was finalized by former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, is being looked into by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who made this disclosure while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday, further detailed that there were no plans to designate a local airline as the national airline.

“The EFCC is investigating that deal, there is a criminal investigation going on. I have called for the report,” he said.

Naija News recalls that Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), criticized the Sirika deal shortly after he was sworn in as a minister last August. He suspended the entire arrangement, which had been hastily unveiled in the final days of the former president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, to allow for a proper audit of contracts.

A former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wole Olanipekun, has made a startling revelation about an encounter with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Olanipekun claimed that Obasanjo nearly assaulted him when he suggested amending Nigeria’s constitution during his presidency.

This revelation came during the 32nd and 33rd convocation lecture of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, where Olanipekun was a speaker.

Delivering a lecture titled “Mass Exodus of Human Capital in Nigeria: An Anatomical Analysis of the Causes and Effects”, Olanipekun strongly criticized the 1999 constitution, labeling it as “fake” and inadequate for addressing the nation’s challenges.

He advocated for a complete overhaul of the constitution to better meet the country’s needs.

The former NBA President recalled that in 2002, while leading a delegation of the association to meet with President Obasanjo, he advised the commencement of a process to amend the constitution.

However, his suggestion was not only rejected by Obasanjo but also nearly led to physical confrontation, as the former President almost “boxed” him in response to the proposal.

Olanipekun attributed the mass exodus of young Nigerians abroad to several factors, including insecurity, a faulty constitution, a struggling economy, and flawed federalism.

