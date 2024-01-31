Nigeria Not Among Top 10 Countries With Worst Cases Of Kidnapping – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said the country remains one of the safest places to live in the world.

Onanuga stated this in an opinion piece he released on Wednesday amid the rising insecurity and economic challenges in the nation.

The presidential aide stated that based on the figures and data available, Nigeria is safer than South Africa and the United States of America.

Onanuga further rationalized the situation in Nigeria, saying it is not among the top 10 countries with the worst cases of abductions globally.

The presidential aide also urged the citizens to stop underrating the government has efforts to fight insecurity since 2009.

He said, “Our security agencies deserve society’s appreciation for their efforts so far, in trying to nip in the bud the evils of kidnapping, banditry, communal killings and terrorism in our country.

“Their efforts, most often understated, have made our country safer, at least than South Africa or the United States, where 44,310 people were killed last year in gun violence.

“South Africa faces a worsening insecurity than Nigeria. In 2023, 15,343 people were kidnapped, with Gauteng Province, where the City of Johannesburg, the commercial capital, is located recording 7,818 cases of kidnapping for ransom. Ten years ago in 2013, there were only 3,822 cases of kidnapping. They jumped to 11,000 in 2021 and have been on the upward curve since then.

“Gun-related killings or murders are also high in South Africa. They increased by 35 percent between 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. In the fourth quarter of 2023, 6,289 people were killed in South Africa.

“An average of 70 killings occurred per day between January and March 2023. Within a more extended period, between April 2022 and March 2023, the killings were 75 per day. According to official statistics, 27,272 people were killed during this period, with 11,347 shot dead.

“South Africa also leads the world in carjacking, with 18,000 cases reported in 2020 and 22,742 cases reported last year, an increase of eight percent over 2022 figure.

“Nigerians will appreciate our security agencies better with the comparative figures about our country. Between July 2022 and and June 2023, Nigeria recorded 3,620 people kidnapped for ransom, in 582 kidnapping incidents. In 2022, 4,616 people were kidnapped. The same year, 4,545 people were killed by criminals in our midst.

“In a report by the World Population Review, Nigeria is not among the top 10 countries in the world, with kidnapping ‘epidemic’.

“Turkey leads with 42 people kidnapped out of 100,000 people. Lebanon is second with 15 people out of 100,000 and Kuwait is third with 12 out of 100,000 held in captivity. Canada, Belgium, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Eswatini and the United Kingdom make up the remaining top 10. Kidnapping in Nigeria is 0.334 per 100,000.

“Surely, every life matters. Surely, any of our compatriots kidnapped by criminals must be a matter of concern to the government as it has always been a matter of concern to our security agencies and the leadership, whose job is to keep all of us safe.

“In my view, they have all been playing a salutary role. Contrary to the uncharitable comment that President Tinubu has been fiddling while incidents of kidnapping or killings occur, as commander-in-chief, he has been providing material support to security agencies to discharge their duties.

“In recent weeks, we have seen the police setting up a Special Intervention Squad, equipped with drones. The DSS has stepped up its anti-kidnapping act, rescuing 154 abducted people in the last few days.”