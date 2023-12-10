Nigeria Can’t Be Bad Like Some People Paint It – Bayo Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has declared that pessimists are the ones painting the situation in Nigeria as totally bad.

The presidential aide made the submission on Sunday while reacting to a post on the X platform from Tolu Ogunlesi about fresh business investment in Nigeria by a multinational company.

This comes amidst the outrage that greeted the exit of multinational company, P&G from manufacturing activities in Nigeria over complaints about unfavourable business operating conditions in the country.

However, according to Onanuga, there are still other companies and organizations that are not only investing in Nigeria but also expanding their business activities.

He therefore called on Nigerians to be more positive about the country.

“Another positive news about our country as Radisson Group invests more. Nigeria can’t be bad, as some pessimistic opposition elements paint it, that hospitality firms, global brands for that matter, will be expanding their businesses here. Let’s be positive about our country,” Onanuga wrote.

Naija News recalls upon the exit of P&G, the presidency expressed sadness but added that other businesses are operating in the same economy.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said the news of the American firm leaving Nigeria is sad.

Ajayi said despite the development, hundreds of high-impact local and multinational businesses are opening in Nigeria and operating in the same economy.

He stated that the stories of major blue chips and other big businesses that are expanding their production lines to increase output hardly make headlines.