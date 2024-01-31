Federal Government Gives Update On FAAN Relocation To Lagos

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has affirmed the government’s decision to relocate the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos.

Keyamo made this declaration on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, amidst opposition from various northern groups and political figures.

The relocation has been met with resistance from Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South, alongside the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and other northern entities, who view this move as a marginalization of the north.

Despite these concerns, Keyamo insisted that the relocation is driven by the need to align with current economic and operational efficiencies.

Keyamo, also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, highlighted that moving FAAN’s headquarters to Lagos is a strategic decision aimed at saving the Nigerian government and its people half a billion naira annually.

This cost-saving is attributed to reduced airfare expenses for FAAN officials who frequently travel between Lagos and Abuja for official duties.

The minister revealed that the decision for the relocation was influenced by recommendations from top FAAN officials and aviation unions, who argued that the move would significantly enhance operational efficiency.

When asked about President Bola Tinubu’s awareness of the decision, Keyamo stated that he was the one who took the decision.

He emphasized that the relocation involves only the headquarters of one out of the seven aviation agencies in the country.