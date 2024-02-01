Rosy Meurer Speaks On Divorcing Her Husband, Olakunle Churchill

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has addressed the rumours of divorcing her husband, Olakunle Churchill, the former husband of actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Naija News recall that in 2023, news made rounds online that the lovebirds split up due to domestic violence allegations and infidelity.

However, during an interactive online session with fans, the movie star responded to a netizen asking about the separation speculations and quickly clarified her marital stance.

The fan asked: “Is it true you and Churchill got divorced?”

In response, she dismissed the rumour and attached a screenshot showing Churchill holding their newborn in a shopping mall.

Meanwhile, Olakunle Churchill, recently showered praise on alleged side chick, Lisa Yaro, despite reports that his marriage with Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, is experiencing challenging times.

Naija News reported that an Instagram blog had alleged that Churchill is dating Lisa Yaro, whom he often describes as his sister, and plans are underway for their traditional marriage.

Churchill took to his Instagram page to commend Lisa for her humanitarian project and for bringing joy to the hearts of displaced persons in Abuja.

He claimed that Lisa left her comfort abroad to live in Nigeria and contribute to the growth of the society.