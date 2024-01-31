Transfer Update On Rashford, Solanke, Gallagher, Broja, Adarabioyo, Others

Paris Saint Germain are considering making a move for Manchester United’s 26-year-old English forward Marcus Rashford, according to iNews.

Tottenham are considering a £50 million bid for Bournemouth’s 26-year-old Spanish striker Dominic Solanke, the Sun claimed.

Spurs may make Chelsea a last-minute bid for 23-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, the Guardian reported.

The £50 million Chelsea is requesting for 22-year-old Albanian forward Armando Broja has not yet been met by Fulham, according to the Telegraph.

Wolves are interested in Broja, and Chelsea are prepared to sell to raise funds for a new striker, according to Standard.

West Ham are eager to sign Portuguese winger Jota, 24, from Al-Ittihad as a replacement for Algerian winger Said Benrahma.

Danny Ings, a 31-year-old attacker for England, has drawn interest from Wolves and Crystal Palace, but the Hammers will turn it down, according to the Mirror.

Morgan Rogers, a 21-year-old English winger for Middlesbrough, has agreed to a £16 million contract with Aston Villa, Sky Sports claimed.

This summer, Liverpool may make a move for 26-year-old English defender Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham, according to the Mirror.

Bryan Zaragoza, a 22-year-old Spanish winger for Granada, is wanted by Bayern Munich, according to Bild.

Orel Mangala, a 25-year-old Belgian midfielder for Nottingham Forest, is being pursued by Lyon in a deal worth £30 million, according to the Mail.

The £25 million asking price from Chelsea has deterred Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest from making a move for the 24-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah, TeamTalk reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Brighton and Tottenham have begun negotiations in regards to a loan deal for 22-year-old Spanish midfielder Bryan Gil, according to the Mail.