Labourer Rapes Co-Worker To Death In Ondo
A 35-year-old man, identified as James Emmanuel, has been remanded in prison by a magistrates court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, for allegedly raping his co-worker, a 55-year-old woman, Deborah Abiodun, to death.
Naija News learnt that James raped Deborah in a poultry farm at about 11pm on January 2024 in the Oke-Odu area of Akure.
The prosecutor, Inspector Anwana Josephine, told the court that the defendant, after allegedly raping Deborah to death, hit her with a stone on the forehead and dumped her corpse inside a waste pit.
Magistrate, F A Aduroja, adjourned the case to March 27, after ordering the remand.
Ekiti Police Arrest Five Suspected Kidnappers
In a significant crackdown on criminal activities, the Ekiti State Police Command has apprehended five suspected kidnappers in the Iju-Ikere boundary area of the state.
The arrests were announced in a statement released on Tuesday by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday.
This development follows a distressing incident on Monday, where two traditional rulers were reportedly killed by gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, in the area between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in the Ajoni Local Government Area.
The arrested suspects, identified as Usman Jelili, Mohammed Bande, Abubakar Aliu, Isah Abdulahi, and Suleiman Abdulahi, were apprehended during a joint operation conducted by the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun, and local hunters.
The operation focused on combing the bushes in the Oke-Osun area and the dense woodlands along the Iju-Ikere boundary, a region notorious for kidnappings.