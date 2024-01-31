‘I Deserve To Have Won 20 Grammys By Now’ – Davido

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said he deserves to have won 20 Grammys in the past.

Naija News reports that the singer, who was previously snubbed by the Recording Academy, grabbed three nominations at the 66th Grammys.

Davido’s album, ‘Timeless’ is nominated in the Best Global Music Album category, while ‘Feel’ and ‘Unavailable’ are nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Best African Music Performance categories, respectively.

Speaking ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony in a recent interview with France 24, Davido said he deserves to have won 20 Grammys by now.

According to Davido, he was patient because he believed that God’s timing was the best.

He said, “Shutout to the Recording Academy. This is my first nomination ever. So it’s crazy to get three at once.

“We worked really hard on this album [‘Timeless’]. I was just really patient. So, if you ask me if I deserve Grammys in the past, I already need 20 Grammys. But, like I said, God’s timing is the best. We will see what happens.”

The 66th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Davido, recently took to social media to celebrate his wins.

In the post via his Instagram story, the ‘unavailable’ crooner spoke about how he proved people wrong with everything they had said about him in the past.

Davido added that he is not someone to be messed with.