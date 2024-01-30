‘I’m Not Someone To Be Dared, I Will Relegate Your Fave’ – Davido Brags Over His Wins

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken to social media to celebrate his wins.

Naija News reports that this comes barely 48 hours after shutting down the 02 Arena in London for the third time.

In the post via his Instagram story, the ‘unavailable’ crooner spoke about how he proved people wrong with everything they had said about him in the past.

Davido added that he is not someone to be messed with.

He wrote, “He’d never be Grammy-nominated. He proved them wrong. No Billboard Hot 100 entry. He achieved it

No UK certification. He secured it.

“100 million on Spotify. He exceeded it. They never learn. Davido isn’t one to be dared. He’ll relegate your fave and lock up the city.”

Meanwhile, veteran Nigerian music producer, Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has hailed award-winning singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, over his passion for music.

Naija News reports that Don Jazzy while speaking on the Zero Condition podcast, said he had always supported Davido for a long time, even when he was a member of the defunct Mo’Hits label.

According to the music executive, he had thought Davido would be the next big music producer after him.

He also applauded Davido’s passion for music despite coming from a wealthy family.