Transfer Update On Gallagher, Mbappe, Benzema, Jota, Asensio, Akpom, Others

Tottenham are considering making a last-minute move to sign Chelsea’s 23-year-old English midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to the Times.

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, believes there is a “more than 50%” chance 25-year-old French striker Kylian Mbappe, whose contract with PSG will expire this summer will sign with Real Madrid, Goal claimed.

Brentford’s push to sign Club Bruges’ Antonio Nusa, an 18-year-old Norwegian winger, is at a standstill, according to Sky Sports.

Miguel Almiron is anticipated to stay with Newcastle United after Al-Shabab of the Saudi Pro League was unable to meet the club’s £30 million valuation of the 29-year-old Paraguayan winger, the Guardian reported.

Granada has reopened their loan attempt to get 22-year-old Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri from Manchester United, Manchester Evening News claimed.

To meet profit and sustainability rules, Aston Villa are thinking about selling academy graduate Jacob Ramsey. Newcastle, Tottenham, and Bayern Munich are interested in the 22-year-old English midfielder, who is valued at £50 million, as reported by the Athletic.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a 28-year-old Denmark international who is playing as a midfielder for Tottenham, has no intention of leaving the team in January, according to his lawyer, Sky Sports Germany claimed.

After negotiations with FC Nordsjaelland over a move for 19-year-old Ghanaian attacker Ibrahim Osman broke down, West Ham are now in talks with Al-Ittihad over a deal for 24-year-old Portuguese winger Jota, according to Standard.

Everton and Luton want to sign 28-year-old English forward Chuba Akpom on loan from Ajax, TeamTalk reported.

The 23-year-old American attacker Timothy Weah declined Juventus’ attempt to send him on loan to Everton, according to the Guardian.

Lyon are interested in Orel Mangala, a 25-year-old Nottingham Forest and Belgium midfielder, according to L’Equipe.

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen are considering a move for 28-year-old Spain and PSG midfielder, Marco Asensio before the January transfer market ends on Thursday, Sky Sports claimed.

Al-Ittihad and an unidentified Saudi Pro League club with its headquarters in Riyadh are negotiating the sale of 36-year-old former France striker Karim Benzema, according to L’Equipe.