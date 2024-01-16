PSG Set To Offer Kylian Mbappe Record-Breaking Deal

French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint Germain, are reportedly set to offer their star player, Kylian Mbappe, a world record deal ahead of next summer.

The deal PSG are reportedly ready to offer Kylian Mbappe will be impossible for Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid to beat.

Note that Mbappe has made it clear that he hasn’t decided on his future with less than six months left on his contract with the French giants.

Although Real Madrid has long been a fan of Mbappe, they anticipated to formally make an offer to the 25-year-old French striker this month if the player permits them.

Meanwhile, their offer is expected to be inferior compared to the reported deal PSG intends to offer the Frenchman.

No other football team in the world can match it when Mbappe signs his new contract at the Parc des Princes, according to Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport, as quoted by Goal.

The report claimed that the deal is expected to be a record-breaking contract.

“In this story with Mbappe, you have to have clear ideas. On the one hand, we have an offer for him to extend, which is ancient Rome, ancient Greece, and the pyramids of Egypt given to a player. Something never seen before, which will far exceed 100 million per season. So something that no club will ever be able to match. What is being offered to Mbappe by PSG is incredible”, Riolo was quoted as saying.

Kylian Mbappe, who joined PSG from Monaco first on loan in 2017 and then for a transfer fee worth €180 million in 2018, has scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 25 games in all competitions so far this season.