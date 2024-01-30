Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 30th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 30th January 2024.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked the Bola Tinubu-led government to cut the cost of governance.

Obi made this known on Monday while speaking with journalists after visiting Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the bomb explosion in Ibadan.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the federal government must reduce the cost of governance to cater for the needs of Nigerians experiencing hardship.

Obi said the reduction in the cost of governance will show that the government is sincere and serious about tackling the nation’s numerous challenges.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has berated the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar, over his failure to show concern regarding the explosion in Ibadan.

Makinde stated this on Monday when he received the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, at his office in Ibadan.

The governor said the former vice president has neither called nor sent a condolence message to commiserate with him and the people of his state over the explosion.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had called him over the incident but Atiku, a member of the same political party as him, had not reached out to him.

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, is ridiculing President Bola Tinubu over his recent comment.

Recall that Ganduje had stated during a recent interview that he would be the grandfather and leader of the 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso if he decamps to the ruling APC.

The former Governor of Kano State made the statement days after reports emerged that Tinubu was planning to reconcile Ganduje and Kwankwaso, and possibly pull him back to the APC.

But in an interview on Arise News on Monday, Galadima said the manner in which Ganduje announced Kwankwaso’s defection to the APC ridiculed Tinubu.

Galadima said the APC chairman never wanted to reconcile with Kwankwaso despite the President’s intention to reconcile both leaders.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has levelled accusations against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, alleging illegalities in his recent appointments.

Speaker Martin Amaewhule made the accusation during Monday’s plenary session at the Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The lawmakers held an unscheduled plenary following their last sitting, during which they overrode the governor and enacted four laws.

On Monday, the Majority Leader of the House, Major Jack, brought the recent appointments by the governor to the attention of the Speaker.

The appointments are designated to head three government parastatals: the Local Government Service Commission, Bureau of Public Procurement, and New City Development Authority.

The Speaker clarified that the appointment process was outlined in the law, with no provision for acting chairmen.

During the debate, some lawmakers questioned the legal status of the New City Development Authority.

The Speaker accused the governor of tyranny, leading the House to decide to send a letter warning against his actions.

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that he commiserated with victims, people, and the Government of Oyo State following the Ibadan explosion.

Naija News reports that Atiku stated this in reply to a statement by Governor Seyi Makinde, who claimed that the former Vice President failed to call him over the unfortunate incident.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, stated that the former Vice President released a statement to commiserate with victims and the people of Oyo State.

According to him, Makinde has been too busy to take track of media reports on the incident.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected an additional $500 million into the market with the aim of resolving the ongoing backlog of verified foreign exchange operations.

Naija News reports that this development comes barely a week after the bank sent about $2 billion to settle unfulfilled obligations in the petroleum, aviation, and manufacturing industries.

Making this disclosure while speaking in Abuja on Monday, the CBN’s Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Hakama Sidi Ali, detailed that the bank was committed to settling all legitimate forex backlogs within a short time-frame.

According to Sidi Ali, the CBN is putting into practice a comprehensive plan to increase short-, medium-, and long-term liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange markets.

The CBN spokeswoman stated that the main goal of this policy is to solve the fundamental problems that have long prevented the Nigerian FX markets from operating efficiently.

The N50 billion lawsuit filed by the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government has been adjourned by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the adjournment came after the IPOB leader’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, informed the court that he had filed a notice for a change of counsel.

Ejimakor stated that he would be taking over the case from Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who is said to have filed the suit on April 7, 2022.

The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, however, instructed Ejimakor to ascertain if a similar matter was pending before any sister court or if a judgment had been delivered in a similar suit.

Notably, no counsel appeared for the defendants on Monday, prompting the judge to order the issuance and service of a hearing notice on them for the next adjourned date.

Justice Ekwo subsequently announced April 27 for further hearing of the suit.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Adamawa State governorship candidate, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, challenging the election victory of the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

The decision was made on Monday by a five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro after hearing arguments from the parties involved in the case.

The legal battle stems from the events following the Adamawa governorship election.

The impeached Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has been arraigned before Justice Okeke of the Federal High Court in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Naija News understand that the lawmaker was arraigned along with two other key officials of the assembly, Dayo Samuel and Adeyemo Adedeji, over alleged fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Oluomo and the officers with the alleged embezzlement of public funds amounting to N2.5 billion.

These financial irregularities are said to have taken place during Oluomo’s tenure as the speaker in 2022.

Furthermore, 18 out of the 26 house members have signed for his impeachment, citing allegations of highhandedness, gross misconduct, arrogance, poor leadership style, lack of transparency and also causing division among the members.

However, he decided to approach the state high court in order to contest his dismissal.

Following the trio’s arrival in the courtroom on Monday, it was revealed that the lawyer representing the anti-corruption agency was unable to attend the proceedings.

Nevertheless, the case has been postponed until the 29th of February and the 1st of March.

No fewer than thirty terrorists were reportedly killed in a recent air strike conducted in Kaduna State by the air component of Operation Whirl Punch of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).

Giving details of the operation carried out along the Kwiga-Kampanin Doka axis in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said the air strike was launched following intelligence received regarding the movement of these criminals in the area.

In a statement released on Monday in Abuja, Gabkwet noted that the intelligence also revealed that the same group was responsible for the ambush on troops at Kwanan Mutuwa on January 27, as well as numerous attacks and abductions of innocent civilians in Birnin Gwari.

He said a thorough and deliberate scan uncovered a trail of terrorists travelling in a convoy consisting of approximately 15 motorcycles, with each motorcycle carrying at least two armed terrorists.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.