You Embarassed Tinubu With Your Comment On Kwankwaso – Galadima Fires Ganduje

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, is ridiculing President Bola Tinubu over his recent comment.

Recall that Ganduje had stated during a recent interview that he would be the grandfather and leader of the 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso if he decamps to the ruling APC.

The former Governor of Kano State made the statement days after reports emerged that Tinubu was planning to reconcile Ganduje and Kwankwaso, and possibly pull him back to the APC.

But in an interview on Arise News on Monday, Galadima said the manner in which Ganduje announced Kwankwaso’s defection to the APC ridiculed Tinubu.

Galadima said the APC chairman never wanted to reconcile with Kwankwaso despite the President’s intention to reconcile both leaders.

He said: “Ganduje is wise by half, he ridiculed the President by going to the press on Kwankwaso joining the APC.

“Even if that is what the President told him to do, he knows the best way to go about it.

“Ganduje never wanted to reconcile with Kwankwaso and never wanted him to join the APC, he is just fooling the President to scare Kwankwaso away.

“The reconciliation of Ganduje and Kwankwaso will be in the interest of the state because it will allow the governor to do his work.”