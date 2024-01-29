At Least 30 Killed As NAF Launches Offensive Raid On Terrorists In Kaduna

No fewer than thirty terrorists were reportedly killed in a recent air strike conducted in Kaduna State by the air component of Operation Whirl Punch of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).

Giving details of the operation carried out along the Kwiga-Kampanin Doka axis in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said the air strike was launched following intelligence received regarding the movement of these criminals in the area.

In a statement released on Monday in Abuja, Gabkwet noted that the intelligence also revealed that the same group was responsible for the ambush on troops at Kwanan Mutuwa on January 27, as well as numerous attacks and abductions of innocent civilians in Birnin Gwari.

He said a thorough and deliberate scan uncovered a trail of terrorists travelling in a convoy consisting of approximately 15 motorcycles, with each motorcycle carrying at least two armed terrorists.

“Accordingly, the terrorists were trailed to a location where they converged before they were engaged and neutralised in a precision strike.

Story continues below advertisement

“The aftermath of the air strike revealed that several of the terrorists were eliminated as a result of the strike,” he said.