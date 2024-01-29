Rivers Assembly Charges Fubara With Misconduct Regarding Appointments

The Rivers State House of Assembly has levelled accusations against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, alleging illegalities in his recent appointments.

Speaker Martin Amaewhule made the accusation during Monday’s plenary session at the Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The lawmakers held an unscheduled plenary following their last sitting, during which they overrode the governor and enacted four laws.

On Monday, the Majority Leader of the House, Major Jack, brought the recent appointments by the governor to the attention of the Speaker.

The appointments are designated to head three government parastatals: the Local Government Service Commission, Bureau of Public Procurement, and New City Development Authority.

The Speaker clarified that the appointment process was outlined in the law, with no provision for acting chairmen.

During the debate, some lawmakers questioned the legal status of the New City Development Authority.

The Speaker accused the governor of tyranny, leading the House to decide to send a letter warning against his actions.

These recent developments in the Assembly have sparked speculation about whether the House will resume its halted impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Recall Naija News reported that Governor Fubara made fresh appointments amid disagreement with lawmakers.