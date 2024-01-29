Ex-Ogun Assembly Speaker, Oluomo Arraigned In Court Over Alleged N2.5 Billion Fraud

The impeached Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has been arraigned before Justice Okeke of the Federal High Court in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Naija News understand that the lawmaker was arraigned along with two other key officials of the assembly, Dayo Samuel and Adeyemo Adedeji, over alleged fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Oluomo and the officers with the alleged embezzlement of public funds amounting to N2.5 billion.

These financial irregularities are said to have taken place during Oluomo’s tenure as the speaker in 2022.

Furthermore, 18 out of the 26 house members have signed for his impeachment, citing allegations of highhandedness, gross misconduct, arrogance, poor leadership style, lack of transparency and also causing division among the members.

However, he decided to approach the state high court in order to contest his dismissal.

Following the trio’s arrival in the courtroom on Monday, it was revealed that the lawyer representing the anti-corruption agency was unable to attend the proceedings.

Nevertheless, the case has been postponed until the 29th of February and the 1st of March.