EFCC Arrests Four Suspected Fraudsters In Borno

Four individuals suspected to be fraudsters have been apprehended in Maiduguri, Borno State, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a statement released on Tuesday evening, by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, the suspects were captured by anti-graft operatives at the former Trafalgar Hotel in the Bolori area of Maiduguri, based on credible information regarding their illicit endeavors.

The operatives also seized four smartphones, three HP laptops, and power banks from the suspects.

Oyewale further stated that the suspects will be brought before the court in the near future.

Alleged Employment Scam: Court Denies Fake Unilorin Teaching Hospital’s CMD Bail

In a separate statement on its official handle on X, the anti-graft agency reported that Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has dismissed a bail application filed by a fake Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Chidiebere Cyril Ndigwe over his involvement in alleged employment scam and obtaining money under false pretence.

Naija News understands that the EFCC’s Ilorin Zonal Command has taken Ndigwe to court on two charges of defrauding job seekers by falsely claiming to be the Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

The petitioner claimed that Ndigwe, along with other individuals who are still at large, advertised employment slots on Facebook.

Degree holders were asked to pay N400,000, while National Diploma holders were required to pay N200,000 for these job slots. It is alleged that the defendant managed to obtain a total of N18,000,000 from unsuspecting job seekers before the fraudulent nature of the offers was uncovered.

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Chidiebere Cyril Ndigwe and others still at large, between 11th April 2023 and 25th April 2023, at Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of Six Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira from Mrs Rukayat Joke Yusuf through Nkechi Nkwegu Onwoshi United Bank of Africa Account Number 2298797088 under the false pretence that the money was for the cost of jobs for graduates, Ordinary National Diploma, and National Certificate of Education holders, a pretence which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable under section 1 (3) of the same Act.”

In response to the charges, the defendant pleaded not guilty. This led the prosecuting counsel, Mustapha Kaigama, to file a 32-paragraph affidavit opposing the defendant’s bail application.

Kaigama argued that the defendant lacked a verifiable address within the jurisdiction or elsewhere, making bail unnecessary. Additionally, it was revealed that it took the Commission 23 days to conduct surveillance and apprehend the defendant in Ebonyi State.

On the other hand, the defence counsel, C.I, Chime, requested the court to grant bail to his client, despite the arguments put forth by the prosecution.

In his ruling, Justice Akinpelu stated that the defendant failed to provide sufficient evidence to convince the court to grant him bail. The matter was adjourned to a later date, which will be communicated to all the counsels involved.