Why Tinubu Govt Must Cut Cost Of Governance – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked the Bola Tinubu-led government to cut the cost of governance.

Obi made this known on Monday while speaking with journalists after visiting Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the bomb explosion in Ibadan.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the federal government must reduce the cost of governance to cater for the needs of Nigerians experiencing hardship.

Obi said the reduction in the cost of governance will show that the government is sincere and serious about tackling the nation’s numerous challenges.

“All of us are now involved, and all of us should work hard and make the necessary sacrifices to see that we turn around the situation. That is why it is necessary when things that happened here happen, the government responds in a manner that should respond, and everybody comes to participate and commend them for doing the right thing.

“It’s a matter of sacrifice. Today, elections are over, governance is the key thing, and what is required for me is to cut down on the cost of governance, especially at the federal level. It is unacceptable the way it is going.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to prioritize critical areas such as education, health and pulling people out of poverty,” he said.