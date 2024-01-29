Peter Obi Visits Makinde Over Ibadan Bomb Explosion (Video)

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has visited the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over the recent bomb explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State is in the state to commiserate with the people over the recent explosion.

The LP flagbearer was accompanied on the visit on Monday by a popular human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, and a chieftain of the party, Dele Farotimi.

As of the time of filing this report, the two leaders are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Governor’s Office in the State Secretariat in Agodi GRA.

Recall that five people have been confirmed dead, 77 sustained varying degrees of injury and 58 houses were damaged during the explosion that rocked Dejo Oyelese Street in Ibadan.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde has presented the preliminary report of the explosion to President Bola Tinubu, stating that justice would be served.

In a statement on his X page last Thursday, Makinde reiterated the government’s “commitment to ensuring that the victims get justice. We are still collating details of those affected and we will announce comprehensive steps our government will take to support the victims to rebuild their lives.”

The governor disclosed that the government had set up a donation platform for the victims.

He added: “We have also set up a platform for donations to victims. The money donated goes directly to the landlords/residents association’s bank account while our administration will work with them to ensure it is distributed to the right beneficiaries.”