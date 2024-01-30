Rivers Assembly ‘Orders’ Fubara To Withdraw Fresh Appointments

A fresh crisis is brewing in Rivers State as the State House of Assembly writes Governor Siminalayi Fubara, directing him to withdraw some recent appointments.

Naija News understands that the lawmakers are accusing Governor Fubara of gross misconduct regarding the recent appointments.

The letter, signed by Martin Amaewhule, the Spe2, and seen by journalists, alleges that Fubara made three appointments to lead three parastatals without adhering to the existing laws.

In the letter, Fubara is instructed to revoke these appointments immediately.

The Rivers House of Assembly referenced relevant sections of the Constitution to support their accusation against Fubara.

The letter states that Goodlife Ben was appointed Acting Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Dr Ine Briggs as Acting Director-General of the Bureau for Public Procurement, and Tonte Davies as Acting Administrator of the New Cities Development Authority, all without following the proper legal procedures for such appointments.

“These appointments are in violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore constitute a gross misconduct and abuse of power on your part. We call on you to withdraw the appointments without further delay. Accept assurances of our warm regards”, the House Speaker said in the letter.

During yesterday’s plenary session, Amaewhule expressed his disapproval of Governor Fubara’s decision to appoint an Administrator for the New Cities Development Authority, a body lacking legislative recognition in the state.

Amaewhule further argued that the appointment of an acting Chairman for the Local Government Service Commission and an Acting Director-General for the Bureau for Public Procurement goes against the provisions outlined in the respective Establishment laws of these institutions.

The Speaker questioned why Governor Fubara would intentionally disregard existing laws and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, despite being aware that such actions amount to misconduct.

When the Speaker put the question, the House voted in the affirmative and resolved to write to Governor Fubara to draw his attention to Section 44(3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018 and Section 5(1) of the Rivers State Public Procurement Law No. 4 of 2008. The House expressed its displeasure with the appointments, which it viewed as an aberration and a violation of extant laws.

Political analysts argue that accusations that are substantiated as “gross misconduct” are valid reasons for impeaching a current Governor.

As of the moment this report is being submitted, neither the Governor nor the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice have responded to the letter, Naija News understands.