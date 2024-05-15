‘This Is Politics‘ – Kukah Speaks On Rivers Crisis During Visit To Tinubu

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Matthew Kukah, has said the political crisis in Rivers State is not a new thing.

The founder of the Kukah Centre stated this on Wednesday in a chat with State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Kukah said he expressesld hope that the Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will fix their problems.

According to him, it is the ordinary people that are worrying over what is happening in Rivers State, but the politicians have a way of settling themselves.

The Christian leader hoped and prayed that Rivers State will sooner than later reposition itself because it is a significant part of the country.

He said: “This is politics. I’m very hopeful, we ordinary people cry more than the bereaved. The important thing is that politicians will fix their problems.

“Rivers State is a place that is very dear to me because I have been associating with them for a very long time. But, look, when politicians fight, don’t get carried away because they have their capacity to fix their quarrels.

“I hope and pray that Rivers State will sooner than later reposition itself because it is not an insignificant part of Nigeria.”