Video: FG Supporting Us, But Rats In The House Eating The Bag Of Garri – Fubara Says Amidst Tussle With Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has thrown a shade at a supposed rat destroying the efforts of the federal government.

The governor, while speaking at a function, disclosed that the Federal government has been giving support to the state but a certain rat has been eating the bag of garri.

He went on to say that a rodenticide locally known as Otapiapia has been sent to finish the said rats.

Fubara statement is coming amidst a power battle between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara Has Legal Power To Probe Wike’s Govt – Shittu

Meanwhile, a Senior Nigerian Advocate, Wahab Shittu, has said the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has the legal power to probe the government of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reported that Fubara had announced his administration’s plan to establish a panel to investigate Wike’s government.

The governor announced on Monday after swearing in Dagogo Iboroma as the Attorney-General shortly after the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was screened and confirmed by the factional Speaker of the House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo.

The governor accused his opponents of deliberately sabotaging his administration while he was hoping that the issue in the state would be resolved amicably.

He vowed to make tough decisions moving forward, no matter how hurtful they would seem.

However, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Shittu stated that the Rivers State Commission of Enquiry Act and the Nigerian Constitution empower Fubara to investigate any government, including that of Wike.

He said, “If you look at the Rivers State Commission of Enquiry Act (Section 1), the governor of Rivers State has powers to probe the former governor.”