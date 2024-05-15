JUST-IN: Another Wike Loyalist Resigns From Fubara’s Cabinet Amid Rivers Crisis, Cites Reasons

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Professor Chinedu Mmon, a loyalist of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

Mmon is the third reappointed commissioner to tender his resignation after the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, and former Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Isaac Kamalu, resigned their appointments a few weeks ago.

Adangor and Kamalu resigned after Fubara directed their redeployment to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) and Ministry for Employment Generation and Empowerment, respectively.

In a letter dated May 25, 2024 and addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the former Commissioner for Education stated that he was resigning because his current work environment had become toxic.

The letter partly read: “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Honourable Commissioner for Education with effect from today, 15th day of May, 2024.

“It is a truism that a calm and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity. It is, however, unfortunate to note that my current workspace has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me to realize my set targets for the education sector in the state.

“There is loss of trust, animosity and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet, which is unhealthy and very unfortunate.

“I want to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve in your cabinet and wish you well in your administration.”

Meanwhile, a former Commissioner of Works in Rivers State, Alabo George-Kell, has explained the rationale behind his resignation from Governor Sim Fubara’s cabinet.

In an interview with Channels Television, George-Kelly explained that he resigned from Fubara’s cabinet because the state was spending money without appropriation.

The ex-commissioner, who is also Wike’s loyalist, said it was a breach of procurement law for him to award contracts without a budget.