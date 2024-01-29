Fubara Appoints Ehie As Chief Of Staff, Names Special Advisers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the appointments of a Chief of Staff and Special Advisers.

Former factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has been appointed as Chief of Staff, Government House.

Recall Naija News reported that during the political crisis in the state, Ehie resigned from his position as the member representing Ahoada East State Constituency 2 and as Speaker of a faction of the State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Special Advisers appointed include Solomon Abel Eke, Aminayanasam Fiberesima, Deeyah Bariene, Darlington Orji and Prince Obi Ohia.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, it was announced that: “The newly appointed Chief of Staff and Special Advisers, alongside one guest each, are expected to be seated at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Monday, 29th January, 2024 at 10:30 am, for the swearing-in ceremony by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State at 11:00am.”