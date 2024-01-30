Almajiri Pupil Commits Suicide In Kano

A 17-year-old Almajiri, Idris Nasiru, was found hanging in an uncompleted building in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State on January 22, 2024.

Nasiru was a student of Malam Shuaibu Tsangaya in Tudun Wada.

The District Head of Tudun Wada, Alhaji Bako Alu, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is ongoing.

The Zonal Information Officer of Rano Zone, Nasiru Habu Faragai, said, “The news was announced in a report delivered before Emir of Rano, Ambassador Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, at his palace. Alhaji Bako Alu, representing the office of Wakilin Sarkin Rano at Tudun Wada Local Government Area, revealed that Nasiru’s death, with no apparent motive, has left the community in dilemma.

“Nasiru’s teacher, Malam Ayuba Sha’aibu, made the grim discovery after searching for the missing boy and tracing him to the uncompleted building. Sha’aibu immediately notified the village head of Tudun Wada and the police.

“Adding to the mystery, authorities apprehended another Almajiri boy named Nura, a friend of Nasiru who was also 17 yeard old. Nura had recently reconciled with Nasiru, prompting suspicion over his potential involvement. The police are currently interrogating him in connection with the tragedy.”