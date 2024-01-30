AFCON: Victor Osimhen’s Doping Test Result Emerges

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has reportedly tested negative for a doping test.

Naija News reported earlier that the Napoli forward was subjected to multiple doping tests at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire due to his efforts so far at the tournament.

Osimhen has always been known for his unlimited display of stamina, unwavering strength, and readiness to go the extra mile for his team.

The 25-year-old player has maintained this outstanding performance at the 2023 AFCON, though he has not scored as many goals as he regularly does.

Osimhen has scored just a goal and provided two assists in the Eagles’ last four AFCON games, but his overwhelming team play has caught the attention of many.

Due to the enormous energy he poured into Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau on January 22, the reigning African player of the year was reportedly subjected to multiple doping tests.

Though initial reports claimed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) subjected him to doping tests after Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Cameroon on January 27, Naija News gathered that the tests took place after the Super Eagles’ game against Guinea-Bissau.

Reports emerging on Tuesday revealed that not only Osimhen, but two other Super Eagles players who were tested for the drug test came out negative.

The two other players tested from Jose Peseiro’s squad are forward, Ademola Lookman and captain William Troost-Ekong.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to play their quarter-final match against Angola on Friday.