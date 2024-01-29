Victor Osimhen, Other Nigerian Players Undergo Doping Tests In 2023 AFCON

Nigerian superstar striker, Victor Osimhen, was reportedly subjected to multiple doping tests in the ongoing 2023 AFCON due to his efforts so far at the tournament.

Victor Osimhen has always been known for his unlimited display of stamina, unwavering strength, and readiness to go the extra mile for his team.

The 25-year-old Napoli striker has maintained this standard so far at the 2023 AFCON, though he has not scored as regularly as expected.

Osimhen has scored just a goal and provided two assists in the Eagles’ last four AFCON games, but his overwhelming team play has caught the attention of many.

Due to the enormous energy, he poured into Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau on January 22, the reigning African player of the year was reportedly subjected to multiple doping tests.

Though initial reports claimed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) subjected him to doping tests after Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Cameroon on January 27, Naija News gathered that the tests took place after the Super Eagles’ game against Guinea-Bissau.

It was not only Osimhen that was tested on the Nigerian side. Super Eagles’ key players like FC Nantes forward Simon Moses and Eagles’ vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, who have been very prominent in Nigeria’s progress in the tournament so far, also underwent dopping tests.

Naija News gathered that other players from other teams who have exhibited extraordinary strength so far in the 2023 AFCON were also subjected to CAF random doping tests which are said to be a usual practice in such a global football tournament.